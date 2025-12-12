Review: Showstopper’s, StageSoc’s & SUSU theatre groups’ “Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, the Musical” @ The Annex Theatre

“A person can’t eat daydreams”

…Well in this play you can…

Now I’m not kidding when I say the show will make you feel as if you’ve won one of those golden tickets yourself. Using the words of Willy Wonka, this musical can only be described as: ‘pure imagination’.

From luscious set design and deliciously smooth live music, to the tangtastic acting, singing and dancing skills of the cast, this production is a feast for your eyes (if not your stomachs too…)

Gorgeously inspired by the famous 1964 Roald Dahl novel, and the more musically inclined West End and Broadway interpretations, this version of the play illustrates the hard life of young Charlie Bucket; lost in his own world of dreams. Dreams that unexpectedly become reality upon him becoming one of five lucky winners to discover a golden ticket hidden in their Willy Wonka chocolate bars.

From the moment Willy (played marvellously by Matilda Waters) dances her way in from the top of the stairs you know you’re in for a rollercoaster of emotions. One moment your heartstrings are getting yanked out your chest by the emphatic scenes in the Bucket household, and the next you’re clapping along to the wonderfully unique musical numbers of each lucky ticket holder.

Waters adds a charismatic energy to the role of Willy unlike any I’ve seen before, blending mischief and charm in a delightfully unpredictable way. And the blend of alto and tenor pitches in her musical performances is almost lullaby-like, captivating the audience from scene 1.

The two sets of grandparents (Teddy Hook, Rianna Ogena, Sophia Martinez and, Tom Barkam), contribute a wonderful touch of humour to the Bucket house scenes, and their playful comic timing and cosy chemistry make the family feel instantly believable.

Barkman takes this warmth with him in his position as Grandpa Joe, adding musicality and gentle sincerity to the story’s emotional core.

Ruiyen Pan, in her role as Mrs Bucket, introduces a musical and emotional nuance to the play through her excellently controlled, vibrato-rich lyricism, and brings tenderness to every one of her scenes through an expressive stage presence.

And of course, Charlie herself (Katie Green) delivers a beautifully grounded performance driven by wide-eyed sincerity, childlike wonder, and professionally heartfelt vocals. It’s almost impossible to believe Green’s true age when she so convincingly embodies the ten-year-old spirit of Charlie Bucket.

Next come the ticket holder introductions which are guided hilariously by the commentators Cherry (Grace Nandujja) and Jenny (Maya Weeks).

Augustus Gloop (Judiel Fernandez) and his mother (Laura Horgan) kick off these individualistic portrayals with an humourously engaging combination of Germanic sausages and yodelling. Next come the Russian pair, Veruca Salt (Sophie Carretta) and her father (Kenshin Isono), who put on a fiery show of browbeating, bratishness, and ballet.

Violet Beauregarde (Issy Durrant) and her fame-obsessed father (Xayzia Facey) pop up in third, adorned in purple, to perform a duet for the ages. While screen-addicted Mike Teevee (Lizzie Ward-Bolton) and mother (Kate Grogan) follow in fourth with a dynamic display of teenage apathy versus parental self-medication.

And, this show would not be complete without the unforgettable actors, dancers, singers… honestly, the list of talents is endless… of everyone who is a part of the ensemble (some have been mentioned above but this role also includes Austin Glover, Darshie Pathak, and Senegal Vijay). From Oompa Loompas, to tutu-wearing squirrels, I could write an entire essay on the impressive versatility of these individuals. Their ability to switch roles and clothes seamlessly, often in a matter of seconds, is mind-blowing!

Praise must also go to the crew for their incredible control of sound and lighting, with which the magical atmosphere of the play is brought vividly to life, enhancing every twist, turn, and musical number. Additionally, those working backstage to keep the sets moving and props perfectly in place make the show flow like clockwork.

And finally, as this is a musical, I must bring your attention back to the live pit band that I mentioned above who truly provide the heartbeat for this production, ensuring the magic of Willy Wonka’s world is felt from the first chord to the final curtain.

So what are you waiting for? Be one of those lucky golden (theatre) ticket holders and live your dreams vicariously through Charlie’s and Willy Wonka’s imaginations…

Tickets can be purchased here!