Nostalgic News: Back To The Future was released 40 years ago!

Back To The Future, the highest-grossing film of 1985, had a seismic effect on pop culture. The iconic ticking clock movie remains a much-loved classic even today, as evident in 2015 when “Back To The Future (2) Day”, namely 21st October 2015, was celebrated across social media.

The movie follows the main character Marty McFly, and his wacky older friend Doc, a mad scientist, as they navigate the world of time travel and find themselves caught in a race against time to save Marty and his siblings and to travel “back to the future”. Beneath its seemingly light-hearted action-adventure exterior lurks questions on the nature of time and mortality. The movie’s plot hinges on the butterfly effect: Marty endangers his very existence by travelling through time and making minor changes in his personal history. These quasi-philosophical musings, combined with well-timed comedy, lovable characters and a crisp 80’s aesthetic, means that Back To The Future and its sequels have all the makings of a timeless classic. Despite its numerous awards, there are (as of yet) no plans for Back To The Future to be remade, and rightly so. Hopefully, this classic will continue to remain untouched.

Watch the trailer for the 80’s classic below:

/